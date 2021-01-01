CrownWall Universal Slatwall Organizer Kit (10-Piece)

The handy man's dream. This combination of accessories has been devised for all-encompassing accessibility. The shelf and paper towel holder accommodates a range of cleaning products, oil jugs and sprays, while the lower dowel handles paper towels, shop towels or various tapes. Your frequently used tools are always ready to go thanks to the magnetic tool holder. The small plastic bins keep your hardware or other small items in check and the medium plastic bins provide a solution for larger items. Finally, the 2 in. hooks take care of anything left over.