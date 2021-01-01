Replacing your shower head is one of the quickest, simplest upgrades you can make to your shower. Our shower heads feature a wide range of styles and innovations, and install in less than 20 minutes - no special tools required. UltraSoak™ Spray mimics dense natural rainfall to provide an intensely saturating shower. Using advanced water-sculpting chips, they generate a cascade of water drops that saturate and soothe in a shower that feels like more water. Step into the storm and step back out feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look – with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. Delta Universal Showering Components Stainless 1-Spray Shower Head 2.5-GPM (9.5-LPM) Rubber | 52161-SS25