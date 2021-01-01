The Delta® In2ition® Two-in-One Shower features a detachable hand shower which can be used separately from or simultaneously with the shower head. This integrated dual-functionality gives you maximum flexibility without sacrificing warmth, as you can choose to have water streaming from the shower head only, the hand shower only or both the shower head and hand shower at once. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look – with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts the water with the temperature where you left off. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Create a luxurious shower experience with a Delta hand shower/shower head combination. Whether you're remodeling your space or upgrading your existing setup, our hand shower/shower head combos will give you more flexibility and coverage in a variety of stunning styles. Delta Universal Showering Components Satin Nickel 5-Spray Dual Shower Head 1.75-GPM (6.6-LPM) Rubber | 75595CSN