Universal Radio Case Two Way Radio Holder Universal Pouch for Walkie Talkies Nylon Holster Accessories for Motorola MT500 MT1000 MTS2000 and.

CompatibilityThe radio pouch is designed for duty belt, holds most hand-held radios. Inside Dimensions3.1' W x 1.5' D x 7.1' L. Fits up to 2.17' (55mm) belt widths. Advanced design radio holster constructed by high quality and durable nylon material. We pay attention to the details of production. It's extremely durable and lightweight. ConvenienceYou can carry your radio on your waist, it leaves your hands free. You can do what you want to do at anytime and anywhere. warrantySimple and convenient return process.100% satisfaction guaranteed. Warranty would be valid for 6 months.