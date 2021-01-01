Bostik 1 Gallon Universal Primer Pro, LL Flooring

Bostik 1 Gallon Universal Primer PRO Universal PrimerTM Pro is a premium one component, interior, acrylic primer designed for use with Bostik's line of underlayments and patches. Universal PrimerTM Pro's deep penetrating formulation can be used on a wide variety of substrates including concrete, wood, tile, well bonded VCT, epoxy, gypsum underlayment, cutback and other adhesive residues not affected by water. Universal PrimerTM Pro is rapid drying and will adhere to both porous and non-porous substrates. Product Features: - Roll, broom or spray application - Superior alkali resistance - High solids content - Water based and VOC compliant - Very low odor - Low particle size for excellent penetration - Can be applied to green concrete a minimum of 7 days old - Tenacious bond strength to a variety of surfaces - Contributes points to LEED� certified projects