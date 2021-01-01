Universal Power Extension Cord Cable Strip NEMA 515R to NEMA 515P Wire Connector Socket Plug Jack Outlet Power Strip Liberator Space Port Saver.

Best Quality Guranteed. Saves space and conveniently connects large power adapters so you can maximize all your power strip bar, UPS surge protector or wall outlets; Extend power for most models of a desktop PC computer, laptop notebook, scanner, printer, LED TV monitor, projector, powered speakers, laser printer, Sony PlayStation PS3 PS4, XBox One 360 and more that have a removable power cord and use the 3-pin shroud power connector Maximize the usage of power strips and wall outlets by eliminating the issue of large and bulky plugs through short and simple expansion; This outlet saver power extension cord is designed to work with power transformers, computers, monitors, scanners, printers, and other devices that use the 3-pin male-to-female shroud power connector This power extension cord features the NEMA 5/15P (standard three prong power plug) to a NEMA 5/15R (female) power plug. Female to male cable connects from your equipment socket to a standard 3