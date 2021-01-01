From evolur
evolur Universal Nightstand, Antique Gray
Advertisement
The evolur Universal Nightstand is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. This nightstand has a generous scale that is crafted from solid wood and finishes with laminated veneers that offer durability to work effortlessly throughout the years. The spacious drawer and open shelf provide rooms for clothing and accessories. This multiple function nightstand can also be used in other areas in the home for keepsakes, pictures frames, books, and beautiful decorations.