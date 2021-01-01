From grandstream and vxi

Universal Multifunction Spider Flexible Phone Car Holder hanging Mount and Stand for iPhone 6 plus655S 44S and samsung Andriod Phones in Car.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1,8 Legs are better than 3!Use it as a steady tripod or octopod 2,Design Genius - Hole in the body designed to allow charged docking 3,Car & Travel - Use it as a vent holder or hang on the back of the seat in front of you 4,Leisure & Outdoors - Wrap around bike handlebars, backpack, or baby stroller 5,Home & Office - Hands free viewing on any desk or counter top

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com