Universal Mobile Game Joystick Spiral Mini Joystick Game Handle Grip Controller Rocker Joypad Foldable Stand Holder for Cellphones Handle Holder

Best Quality Guranteed. it is not a electronic product, Compatible with all touch-screen smartphones. All iPhone and Android phone, it have no matter with OS, The telescopic boom design allows you to adapt to Large size of the smartphone(13CM to 16 CM ) Also its an adjustable smartphone case and also a smartphone stand holder. You can use it to watch videos with hands-free The handle grip has an ergonomic design and comfortable feeling to relax your hand fatigue for the long-time gaming. Unlike bluetooth / WIFI controller, you no need to contact the smartphone to controller, it avoid battery consumption but have the same game experience like bluetooth controller. It left the space for USB port and earphone port, you can ware the earphone and charge your smartphone when you play games. there are 3 piece 3mm soft mat to left air place between the handle and phone, this will help the working smartphone cool off.