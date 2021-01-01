Universal Metal Phone Tripod Mount Aluminum Metal Smart Phone Tripod Clip Holder Adapter Clamp for iPhone 11 Pro Max X XS Max 8 Sumsang Galaxy.

ALUMINUM METAL CNC MADE-Matal Quality, You can use this Phone Tripod Mount for your whole life, even to the next generation. ' SIMPLE and SECURE for your Smartphone-Easy on, easy off' any smartphone without tools. Screw / Cold Shoe design for a solid phone tripod mount adapter for your phones 3M-Backed Rubber Pads-Your Phone is well protected by 3M-backed rubber pads and nothing contacts your phone's screen. Mounts on any standard tripod (1/4-20) and also stands on its own (tripod not included). UNIVERSAL COMPATIBLE -The ST-01 Fits any smartphone from 2.1' to 3.7' wide, with or without a case: Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 pro max XS MAX X 8 7 Plus 6s Plus and 6S Plus, Samsung Galary S10 S9 S7 Note 10 J7, HUAWEI Plus, OnePlus, OPPO R9s HTC One X, Google Pixel Nexus, Sony Xperia Z and many other brands and models. Serious Quality for serious smartphone photographers and VideoMakers-Perfect for Smartphone Vlogging Filmmaker Video maker on your