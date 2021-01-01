Universal Laptop Projector Tripod Stand Computer Book DJ Equipment Holder Mount Height Adjustable Up to 35 Inches w 14 x 11 Plate Size Perfect for.

UNIVERSAL PLACEMENT: The cool foldable device stand supports laptops, recorder, projectors, music notes, books, sound media equipment, etc. It can be used by musicians, DJs, performers, engineers, teachers, and students ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT: This heavy duty portable tripod floor stand features an angle/tilt adjustable device holding tray with a plate size of 14 inch x 11 inch. Its height is adjustable from 22 inch to 35 inch for your convenience VERSATILE USE: The thin folding computer table can be used for a variety of tasks such as for presentation, recording, reading, and speeches. With the stands quick and easy setup it is perfect for home, on stage or in studio, indoor or outdoor use GREAT FOR TRAVEL: The flexible professional projector mount stand is easy to travel with as it conveniently folds for storage and transport. The foldable tripod leg base and easy telescoping height adjustment makes this stand extremely portable COLLAPSIBLE FRAME: The slim, l