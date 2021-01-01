Universal IR Compatible with Roku Express Roku SE Remote with Volume RokuTV Streaming 2in1 Remote Control with Learning Works for Roku + TV with.

Compatible with all Roku Streaming Players (must have direct line-of-sight to the unit) including Roku SE, Roku Express, Roku LT, Roku HD, XD, XDS, Roku N1, Roku 1, Roku 2, Roku 2 HD, XD, XS, Roku 3, Roku Express+, Premiere (Only model 3920) NOT for Roku Streaming Stick All keys are Learnable - Fully programmable to your TV via Learning method (Original remote are required) - Also includes codes for all Roku TVs Better than original (remote) quality - Includes NETFLIX, , SLING, and HULU shortcut keys Optional screw for securing the battery compartment (great for keeping kids out) - Included Instruction booklet included MODEL: RRST01.2 - No programming needed for Roku Streaming Players - Codes are included for all Roku TVs (see provided instructions) - Replaces RC250