Universal iPad Waterproof Case Dry Bag Pouch for iPad Pro 105 New iPad 97 20172018 iPad Pro 97 iPad AirAir 2 Tablets up to 115 Inch Black

Universal Size - Fits devices up from 8 inch to 10 inch diagonal with extra space for credit card, ID, cash, coins. Easy access for beach, swimming, fishing, sailing, kayaking, snorkeling and water park activities. IPX8 Certified - Superior water-resistant protection up to 98 feet (30 meters), offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your device while maintaining full touch screen functionality. Lightweight PVC casing with three swivel locks and sealable closure clips safeguard your device against water, snow, dust and dirt. Transparent and ultra thin windows on both sides allow full touch screen functionality on photography, videography or checking emails at ease. Detachable lanyard, the lanyard can be adjusted from 49CM-95CM for hanging around neck