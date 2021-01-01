From cara incorporated
Universal Hands Free Chest Harness Bag Holster for Two Way Radio Rescue Essentials Leather Black
Advertisement
Leather materia; universal size, Suitable for portable radio like motorola, kenwood, midland, etc Easy to access location for a Radio, GPS, Pen and paper and any other things Thick straps easy radio adjustment and a large front pouch with internal organization. Chest Pocket Pack Bag Adjustable shoulder straps;suitable both men and women Durable nylon material and 45 days without reason return;just try