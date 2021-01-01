Better Homes & Gardens Universal Fragrance Oil, Warm Rustic Woods, 5 fl oz: Warm Rustic Woods features notes of tobacco, cedar, patchouli, pink peppercorn, smoked nutmeg, mandarin leaf, vanilla, and tonka bean. Better Homes & Gardens Universal Fragrance Oils are for use in warmers, ultrasonic diffusers, and potpourri. Directions for use: Follow all instructions on device for the fragrance oil. For use with electric appliances that are UL283 compliant. Electronic ultrasonic diffusers, diffusing fans, and warmers: Place a few drops to enjoy. Add more drops to intensify the aromatherapy experience. Ceramic and Reed diffusers: Remove cap and empty oil into the non-porous decor.