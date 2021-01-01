From carhartt
Carhartt Universal Fitted Nylon Duck Pet Hammock Car Seat Protector, Dog Back Seat Cover, Carhartt Brown
Carhartt Universal Pet Back Seat Cover Quick and easy installation. Machine washable Rugged Cordura fabric with Rain Defender durable water repellent – protects back of seat against damage and stains Adjustable side release buckles FEATURES I Convertible side containment panels with locking zippers so they don't slide down. Seat wedges to keep in place. Center zipper for convertible seat options. Seatbelt buckle access panels