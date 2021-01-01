Universal E-Type Camera Flash Speedlite Mount Light Stand Bracket Umbrella Shoe Holder Compatible with Nikon Pentax Olympus and other Flashes with.

This bracket is an inexpensive way of mounting your speedlight from Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Olympus etc for strobist style work to a flash stand or tripod. The bracket has screw fittings for the flash mount, umbrella and tripod mount. Mounts on any standard light stands Adjust the umbrella and flash in different angle. Adjust the umbrella and flash in different angle. Note: D-type bracket ONLY. Light stand, speedlite flash and umbrella are not included.