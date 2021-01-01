Universal Dual Security Kiosk for 7-13' Tablets/iPad 10.2-inch (7th Gen.)/12.9-inch iPad Pro/ 11-inch iPad Pro/iPad 6, iPad Mini 5/iPad Air.

Best Quality Guranteed. Key lock keeps tablet secured inside kiosk holder Optional galvanized steel anti-theft cable locks kiosk to any permanent fixture Easily adjust viewing angle or rotate for horizontal or Vertical views 360-Degree rotating base for easy register and customer-side transactions Slots for charging cable to thread through the stand Compatible with 7-13 inch tablets, iPad 10. 2-Inch (7th Generation), iPad Air 3, iPad mini 5, 12. 9-Inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Gen 6, iPad Pro 12. 9, iPad Pro 9. 7, iPad Gen 5, Surface Pro 4 & more