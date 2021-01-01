Universal Compact Bench Power Supply 6 Amp Linear Regulated Home Lab Benchtop ACtoDC 12V Converter w 138 Volt DC 115V AC 100 Watt Power Input Screw.

CONVERTS AC TO DC: The Bench Power Supply features linear / regulated design. Provides convenient and reliable AC-to-DC power conversion (12V DC) w/ constant source of DC voltage. Works w/ cellular phones, CB radio, scanner, HAM radio, etc SCREW-TYPE TERMINALS: Features universal hardwired screw-type connection terminals that ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, equipments and components. Used for component and device equipment testing, operation and performance PLUG-IN OPERATION: The simple plug-in operation provides a constant source of DC voltage, allowing for quick and consistent power conversion. Switch-activated power control eliminates the need of an external battery or additional power source SHORT-CIRCUIT PROTECTION: Equipped w/ built-in electronic overload and short circuit protection to ensure safety of the operator and any connected electrical devices. Also fuse protected w/ auto reset. Perfectly safe for