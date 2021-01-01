VIVO Black Universal Clamp-on Adjustable Armrests, Desk Cradle Rotating Elbow Cushions, 2 Pack (MOUNT-ARM02P)

VIVO Arm Rest Solutions - We create affordable ergonomic setups designed with creativity and quality to help transform your unique workspace! MOUNT-ARM02P adds 2 additional platforms for arm and elbow support and is designed for both right and left-handed users. Fully Adjustable - Find the posture that's comfortable for you with these armrests offering 90° swivel and 360° rotation. Also, enjoy 2.5" of smooth and simple height adjustment along the extended and multi-jointed arms. Solid Construction - The durable steel material of the arms guarantees this comfortable resting surface will last. The dependable clamp mounts onto the edge of your desk securely to eliminate the risk of slipping.