Universal Cell Phone Holder for Car Easy to Use Auto Clamp AntiFall Dashboard Windshield Air Vent Mount for iPhone 1211XS MAXXRX87 Samsung Galaxy.

Ideal for All SmartphonesThe ONLY car phone mount which can fit the heavier phone with thick case (Otterbox, Defense)/ battery case/ ring holder. Suits for all cellphones, e.g. iPhone 11 pro. Auto Clamping & Instant Pick upJust place your phone inside the car phone holder, clamps will close automatically and provide a strong stable hold without close onto the side buttons. Never Fall off 20X stronger holder ensures phone safety in an emergency braking, bumpy road or sharp turn, and it will stay firmly at the initial position. Safe Driving & No Block in SightFlexible neck for the most ideal view when talking, navigating, listening to music or charging, no glance down from time to time. Advanced Shockproof Adopt full silicone cradles to effectively avoid bumping, scratching, flying out and abnormal noise on your cell phone at all times.