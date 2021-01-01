Universal Belt Clip Magnetic Holster Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS XR 2 Pouchs Multipurpose for Carrying 2 Phone Lighter Bank Card Small Tools.

Holster Case Fit for most cell phones fit for iphone X XS XR XS MAX 7plus 8plus 6plus, for Samsung S10 plus S9 plus S8 plus S10 S9 S8 S7edge S6edge A9 A8, for Xiaomi L G S ony Multipurpose Design 2 Pouchs desige, for people whom carry 2 mobile phones or multiple mobile phones, this is very portable. The phone case use high quality PU Leather, and soft flannel material interior, easy to take off your phone, protect your phone from being scratched. Fit Most belt size The case clip fit for most belt size, you can strap the holster case to your waist with a belt or hook it on your trousers with the D Shape Buckle For below 6.5 inch cell phonesThis is a very practical mobile phone bag, which is very unique for outdoor workers. Not only can they protect your phone from damage, but they can also hold small items. Such as Lighter, Bank Cards, Small tools. After-sales guarantee 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. If there any problem abo