Universal 7 inch Tablet Keyboard Case Wireless Bluetooth Removable Keyboard + Folio PU Leather Cover + Stand Travel Portable Leather Sleeve for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Universal 7 inch Tablet Keyboard Case designed exclusively for All kinds 7.0 inch Tablets (IOS/ ANDROID/ WINDOWS System) available in the market. Such as Samsung Tab 7.0 SM-T210/T110/T111/T113/T116/T230/T280/T,Lenovo Tab 3 7.0 TB-730, RCA VoyageriRulu, Acer, Linx, Android Google Tablets. Universal 7 inch Tablet Keyboard Case designed exclusively for All kinds 7 inch Tablets (IOS/ ANDROID/ WINDOWS System) available in the market. Such as Samsung Tab 7.0 SM-T210/T110/T111/T113/T116/T230/T280/T,Lenovo Tab 3 7.0 TB-730, RCA VoyageriRulu, Acer, Linx, Android Google Tablets. Lightweight Removable Bluetooth keyboard leather case with support, easier connect to one of your device (phone/ tablet) and get fast and comfortable typing. Unique design allows easy access to all buttons, controls & ports without having to remove the case. The keyboard can be used up to 10 meters, the standby t