Symmons Unity Single Handle 1-Spray Hand Shower Trim in Satin Nickel - 1.5 GPM (Valve not Included)
The transitional design of the Unity collection showcases quality in its most graceful form. From the bath to the kitchen, the curves of the handles and spouts add a cohesive look with functional elegance. For our budget-conscious customers, the Unity suite is perfect to satisfy their desire for transitional tastes with their economical sensibilities. Color: Satin Nickel.