United Weavers of America Contours Collection Transition Olefin Rug - 5ft. 3in. x 7ft. 6in., Toffee, Contemporary Style Rug with Twisted Heatset Construction (510 26659)

Contemporary Rug: complements every indoor setting and enhances the aesthetic appeal with its warm Toffee color shades and elegant luster. The heavyweight twisted heatset construction provides a comfortable underfoot Design: this printed rug recreates a decor-specific licensed artwork. The geometric contemporary design offers a rustic and outdoorsy vibe and is ideal for high-traffic rooms Durable: the rectangular rug is machine made in Turkey and uses a jute backing for boosting overall durability and strength. It features a colorfast technique that makes the floor rug resilient to fading Material: features a heavy-duty twisted heatset olefin construction done from durable polypropylene. This area rug is backed with jute that adds long performing life to the rug. It is resistant to stains and spills Specifications: the machine-made rug is available in warm Toffee color tones. It measures 5 ft. 3 in. width by 7 ft. 6 in. length with 1/2 in. pile height