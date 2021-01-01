Unit Intelligent Charger for Motorola Radios APX6000 APX6000XE APX6000LI APX7000 APX7000XE APX8000 APX8000XE APX8000H APX8000HXE APX 6000 7000 8000.

SUPERIOR QUALITY: 3 Year Manufacturer's Warranty on Parts and Labor (SUPERIOR QUALITY=Innovative Design & Structure+Advanced Charging Algorithm+Multiple Safe Protection+High Performance Circuit Board+Rugged Flame Resistant PC/ABS Housing+Precise Gold Plating Contact Spring) HIGH-SPEED CHARGING: Each charger pod output charge current maximum to 1500mA, rapid charge without over-heat(over-temperature), ensure your batteries to be charged in short time. MULTI SAFE PROTECTION: Temperature management, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-time protection, short circuit protection, unchargeable and low-health battery detection, ensure the charging is safer and avoid your batteries to be hurt. MULTI CHARGING STATUS INDICATION: During charging LED indicator indicates charging status and battery health condition by different colors of light, it is easy for users to know charging status and battery condition in time.