From ventra
Unison DECT 60 Phone System with One Base Station and Two Wireless Deskphones
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Includes base station and 2 wireless deskphones Set up is easy, simply plug the base station in to a phone jack and wirelessly connect the two wireless deskphones For use with up to 4 lines with extension status indicators and call transfer capabilities Expand your system with up to 10 phones by purchasing either the U1100 deskphone or U1200 cordless handset Features full-duplex speakerphone, 6-way conferencing, digital receptionist, digital answering machine and more