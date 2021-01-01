Rain jacket meets ANSI/ISEA 107-15 Class 3 Type P and R requirements for those working in dangerous settings where visibility is the highest priority, including EMS, construction and traffic control. Silver StarTech reflective tape provides high visibility. Jacket is 100% waterproof, windproof 300 denier PU-coated ripstop polyester, has ventilation panels, and a mesh and taffeta lined back. Heavy duty raincoat has 5 pockets, a fleece lined collar with chin guard, radiophone clip straps, a 2-way zipper, elastic wrists, and is abrasion, puncture, and tear resistant. Available in fluorescent yellow/green and orange colors, offering supreme visibility and safety on the job. Comes in a variety of sizes from small to 5XL. We've been producing the highest quality safety and protective gear since 1887. Our items are independently tested to ensure that all safety standards are met or exceeded. Since 1887, Pioneer has grown a reputation for designing and building the highest-quality and most innovative protective and safety apparel. Using only the best and safest materials, componentry, and advanced sewing methods, Pioneer continues to deliver on safety, durability, comfort and value for the professional worker. Pioneer offers a complete selection of safety clothing including Hi-Vis gear, flame resistant wear, rainwear and much more. Pioneer Unisex Small Hi-Vis Orange Rain Jacket Polyester | V1200251U-S