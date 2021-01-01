From shoes for crews
Shoes For Crews Unisex Radium Slip Resistant Slip-On Shoes - Soft Toe - Black Size 9(M)
Designed for safety, comfort and convenience, these sturdy and durable work clogs feature an effective slip-resistant outsole, a water-resistant EVA/rubber upper, and removable insole for comfort. This classic chef shoe clog design is excellent for commercial kitchen environments. Slip on a pair today and feel the powerful slip resistance for yourself. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.