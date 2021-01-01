The birdseye Safety T-shirt meets ANSI 107-15 Class 3, CSA Z96-15 Class 2 standards. Made of soft premium birdseye moisture wicking polyester, this safety shirt comes in sizes, small to 5XL, and features proprietary StarTech reflective tape. Features chest pocket with hook and loop closure and radiophone clip strap. Its rib crew neck is lightweight, breathable and comfortable. Since 1887, Pioneer has grown a reputation for designing and building the highest-quality and most innovative protective and safety apparel. Using only the best and safest materials, componentry, and advanced sewing methods, Pioneer continues to deliver on safety, durability, comfort and value for the professional worker. Pioneer offers a complete selection of safety clothing including Hi-Vis gear, flame resistant wear, rainwear and much more. Pioneer Unisex Medium Polyester Short sleeve Striped T-shirt Work Shirt in Orange | V1051150U-M