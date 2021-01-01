Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses Blue Filter Computer Glasses Anti Eye Eyestrain Gaming Glasses for Women Man PinkBlack

1.(Effect ANTI BLUE LIGHT)- anti harmful blue ray, provide all-day protection, against the detrimental effect high energy visible blue light and UV(WITH YELLOW TINT). 2.(MATERIAL High Quality)- This frame has the advantages of super lightness, abrasion resistance, low friction coefficient and so on. It can effectively protect our eyes and faces from the damage caused by the fracture and friction of the eyeglasses frame in the movement. 3.Classic Design-A successful contrast between a retro square shape and futuristic clear finish, this frame is sure to turn heads wherever you go 4.(Efficacy )- ANTI EYE STRAIN, MORE RESTFUL SLEEP - Enjoy your digital time, NO worry about eye fatigue, blurred vision and headache, Improve Better Sleep, provide all-day protection 5.100% Money Back Guarantee and 365day Breakage Warranty ensures all our customers with 100% Money Back Guarantee and Breakage Warranty for our product. In case of