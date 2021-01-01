From the organic pharmacy
The Organic Pharmacy Unisex Lemon & Eucalyptus Shower Gel 6.8 oz Bath & Body 5060063491660
Advertisement
An organic, luxurious & invigorating shower gel Contains a gentle Olive Oil detergent to deeply cleanse body without drying Blended with revitalizing & refreshing essential oils of Eucalyptus & Lemon Loaded with conditioning extracts of Aloe, Propolis, St Johns Wort & Marigold Leaves body skin super soft & detoxified Design house: The Organic Pharmacy. Series: Lemon & Eucalyptus Shower Gel. Gender: Unisex. Category: Bath & Body. SubType: Shower Gels. Size: 6.8 oz. Barcode: 5060063491660. The Organic Pharmacy Unisex Lemon & Eucalyptus Shower Gel 6.8 oz Bath & Body 5060063491660. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.