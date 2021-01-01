Flying Fisherman® navy shirt with Marlin design beautifully screen printed on the front with Flying Fisherman logo on the back yoke. The Flying Fisherman® Pro Team has been sport fishing the world for years, capturing the memories on film. Those images inspire the artists who create our exclusive, wearable art and only the finest materials are used to capture the natural beauty of our designs. Use with Flying Fisherman® Polarized Eyewear for maximum protection. Totally Affordable...Totally Fishing! Flying Fisherman Unisex Large Textured Cotton Short sleeve Graphic T-shirt Work Shirt Polyester in Blue | T1716NL