The Safety Certified Pioneer High Visibility Adjustable Reflective Flame Resistant Coveralls meet ASTM F1506-2018, NFPA 70E-18 and CSA Z462-18 Standards and are ANSI/ISEA 107-15 Class 1 Type O. These coveralls are ultra reflective, featuring double-stitched StarTech FR reflective tape that provides excellent visibility. Pioneer guarantees flame resistance for life of the garment; also features superior flash fire and arc flash protection. These coveralls have a Thermal Protective Performance (TPP) Value of 9 and an ATPV 10 cal/cmÒ (Arc Thermal Protective Value). These coveralls are sewn with aramid inherently FR thread; they are composed of FR-Tech 88% premium cotton blended with 12% high-tenacity nylon, 7 oz (240 GSM). Since 1887, Pioneer has grown a reputation for designing and building the highest-quality and most innovative protective and safety apparel. Using only the best and safest materials, componentry, and advanced sewing methods, Pioneer continues to deliver on safety, durability, comfort and value for the professional worker. Pioneer offers a complete selection of safety clothing including Hi-Vis gear, flame resistant wear, rainwear and much more. All our products are independently tested to meet and exceed all stated safety standards. Pioneer Unisex 38 Blue Long Cotton Blend | V2540310-38