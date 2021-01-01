Unique Portable Rechargeable Battery Pack Designed For The Blackberry Curve 8500 - High Capacity Charger That Fits In Your Pocket

Specification: Internal Battery (7800mAh lithium polymer), Input port (microUSB), Output Port (Standard USB), Onboard Circuit Design (Blackberry Curve 8500 Specific), Dimensions (2.75 X 3.25 X 0.75 inches), TipExchange enabled (Yes) Integrated circuitry tailors output voltage and charging current to exact specification of the Blackberry Curve 8500 (accurate to 0.1v). Very easy to operate. Simply connect Blackberry Curve 8500, press activation button on pack, and charging begins. Quick start guide included. Designed with a front facing LED display that clearly display the current battery capacity at the touch of a button