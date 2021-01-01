TrafficMaster Union Square Slate Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case), Grey

Union Square carpet tile is a commercially warranted tile that is attractive and stylish while built to perform, all at a very affordable price. Union Square carpet tile is available in 6 distinct color waves that are sure to coordinate with any decor. The tiles are 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. making them very easy to handle. Our BCF Polypropylene fiber provides exceptional wear and has a Stain Proof - No Exceptions Warranty giving the peace of mind the carpet will always be cleanable and will not permanently stain. In addition, the soft feel is comfortable and gentle to the touch. Our EuroBac Modular backing with 20% pre-consumer recycled content makes Union Square carpet tile environmentally friendly and reduces waste compared to traditional broadloom carpet. It is a great option in the toughest of commercial settings, as well as in all residential applications. Installation only requires measuring tape, chalk line, sharp utility knife, and a carpenter square, along with a pressure sensitive carpet tile adhesive. Union Square carpet tile is the perfect answer to your toughest, most style demanding projects. Color: Slate.