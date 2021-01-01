From dreamline
DreamLine Unidoor-X 35-3/8 in. W x 30 in. D x 72 in. H Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure in Brushed Nickel
Advertisement
The DreamLine Unidoor-x is a frameless shower door, tub door or enclosure that features a luxurious modern design, complementing the architectural details, tile patterns and the composition of your bath space. Unidoor-x showcases sleek, clean lines to enhance any shower space, creating a stunning appearance. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coating adds superior protection from stains and is nearly maintenance-free. Unidoor-x is part of DreamLine Unidoor collection, the most versatile line of shower doors and enclosures on the market.