Unicorn Pumpkin Decoration Kit by Creatology™ Halloween | Michaels®

Find the Unicorn Pumpkin Decoration Kit by Creatology™ Halloween at Michaels. Perfect for real or faux pumpkins, this unicorn decoration kit is sure to make a fun Halloween project for your little ones. It contains a variety of contents necessary to complete the project. Details: Use on real or faux pumpkin Makes 1 decorated accent (pumpkin not included) Requires approximately 60 minutes Glue and scissors needed (not included) For ages 6 and upContents: 7 foam stickers 4 foam shapes 4 chenille stems 16 gems 1 foam brush 1 paint tube 1 fl. oz. (29.5 mL)