From ideation usa llc

Unicorn Gifts Mouse Pad Mat Cute Unicorn Face Teacher Mousepad Desk Accessories for Women Great Gift Idea

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. MousePad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 240mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com