Enjoy the visual of a flickering light without any worry of cleanup or safety! White Unicorn Face LED Pillar Candle features a pillar of unscented white wax that is half hallowed-out with an LED light that has an on and off switch underneath. On the outside, there is a design of a spiral horn, a big pink flower between the ears, closed eyes, and blushing cheeks. Illuminate a little one's night safely! Dimensions: Diameter: 3 3/16" Height: 5 7/8" Note: Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).