Unicorn Beetle PRO Series Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 FullBody Rugged Holster Case with Builtin Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Best Quality Guranteed. [20 foot drop Tested]: Multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate materials create ultimate drop protection [Built-in screen protector]: screen protector prevents scratches without compromising sensitivity [Wireless charger]: original Samsung wireless charger recommended. After you install the case on your Device, place the device on the wireless charger and wait approximately 7 seconds until wireless charging initiates. [Rotatable Holster]: Experience user-friendly convenience with an included detachable rotating holster [Compatibility & ]: compatible with Samsung Galaxy Note 9 [2018]. are covered under a one-year limited