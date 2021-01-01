From halex company
Unicorn Beetle PRO Series Heavy Duty Case for iPad Air 22nd Generation 2014 Release FullBody Rugged Hybrid Protective Case with Builtin Screen.
Best Quality Guranteed. Precise cutouts for Apple iPad Air 2 (2nd Generation) 2014 Release; Advanced front cover Snap-On design for EASY installation Advanced dual layer designed case combined of polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU withstands accidental drop, bump and shock Front cover with built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising sensitivity All features accessible with case installed Sporty design; Multiple color options