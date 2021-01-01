Unicorn Beetle Pro Series FullBody Dual Layer Rugged with Holster Kickstand Without Builtin Screen Protector White Compatible with Samsung Galaxy.

[WINNER]: CNET annual drop test with most feet dropped [Certified MIL-STD 810G-516. 6]: Multilayered TPU and polycarbonate materials for maximum drop protection of at least 20 feet [Built-In Kickstand]: Convenient hands-free viewing from either landscape or two different angles of portrait mode, doubles as ring holder IMPORTANT NOTE: This Galaxy S10 Plus Unicorn Beetle Pro case does NOT come with a built-in screen as the S10 Plus comes pre-installed with an official Samsung screen protector. Case is compatible with Samsungs official screen protector [Compatibility]: Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (2019 Release), does NOT fit Samsung Galaxy S10/Galaxy S10e