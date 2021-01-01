Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Designed for Google Pixel 3a Case FullBody Rugged Case with Builtin Screen Protector for Google Pixel 3a 2019 Release Black

From iklear

[Compatibility]: Compatible with Google Pixel 3A 2019, NOT for 3A XL. [Built-in Screen Protector]: Guards against scratches without compromising sensitivity. [Rotatable Holster]: Experience user-friendly convenience with detachable rotating holster (included). [20-Foot Drop Tested]: Multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate material create the world's best phone case drop protection. [Precise Cutouts]: Easy access to all ports, buttons, and features, thanks to the exact design of the UB Pro.

