From bio allers

Unicorn Beetle Pro Case Designed for iPhone 6S with BuiltIn Screen Protector Rugged Holster Cover for Apple IPhone 6 Case 6S 47 Inch display PinkGray

$29.50
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Precise cutouts for Apple iPhone 6s 4.7 inch 2015 Release or iPhone 6 2014 Release; DOES NOT Fit iPhone 6s Plus/6 Plus 5.5 inch; Advanced front cover Snap-On design for EASY installation Advanced dual layer designed case combined of polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU withstands accidental drop, bump and shock Front cover with built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising sensitivity All features accessible with case installed Sporty design; Include Belt Clip Holster; Multiple color options

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com