Always a classic, American Olean’s unglazed ColorBody porcelain mosaics provide unlimited options for virtually any space. From sophisticated neutrals to saturated deep tones to crisp, contemporary brights, the palette delivers on today’s color trends. The size and shape options complete the design story, while standard and custom pattern options offer true freedom of expression. American Olean Unglazed Porcelain Mosaics 12-Pack Biscuit 12-in x 24-in Unglazed Porcelain Uniform Squares Floor and Wall Tile | 0A1311GMS1P