Milani UnGilded Eyeshadow Palette, Most Loved Mattes

Fall truly, matte-ly, deeply in love with Milani’s Ungilded Most Loved Mattes! This must-have Eyeshadow Palette features 12 universal, ultra-blendable neutral shades designed to complement a range of skin tones. The essential palette in any makeup kit, these versatile, all matte shades come in highly wearable neutrals that provide hyper-pigmented, one-swipe color payoff. The velvet matte texture applies seamlessly without chalkiness or patchiness and the pressed powder technology ensures an always smooth, easy to blend application.