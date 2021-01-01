From kevyn aucoin
Kevyn Aucoin - Unforgettable Lipstick - # Thelmadora (Rosy Nude) (Cream) 2g/0.07oz
A full coverage slim lipstick for a precise application. Glides on smoothly for a bold & intense colour after one stroke. Silky, long-lasting formula is lightweight & comfortable without fading. Enriched with moisturising esters & emollient oils to keep lips feeling supple. Can be used with or without a lip liner. Ideal for on-the-go application. Comes with three finishes: cream, shine & matte. Available in a wide range of shades for selection.