Unfold Pendant Light by Muuto - Color: Orange (MUNFPDLP/ORNG)

Designed through collaboration with Form Us With Love in 2010, the Unfold Pendant Light by Muuto is an interpretation of the classic industrial design and comes in refined silicone rubber that gives the lamp warmth and a modern aesthetic. Built into the pressed silicone rubber shade are a laser cut diffuser and socket holder, and the shade material is fire-resistant and pliable. An opal acrylic diffuser disperses and even glow that is ideally suited for relaxing environments. Muuto gives a new perspective on modern pendants and lamps. Derived from the Finnish word muutos, meaning new perspective, Muuto is firmly rooted in Scandinavian design. The brand hand-picks the best designers from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Muuto gives designers the freedom to express their personal design philosophy. From the very beginning, the two founders of Muuto Peter Bonnen and Kristian Byrge were highly ambitious. They strive to have their products represented in leading design shops all around the world. Objects made sublime through new perspectives, enjoyed across the world, representing the best of Scandinavian design today. Shape: Dome. Color: Orange.