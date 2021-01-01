From international concepts
International Concepts Unfinished Round Extending Removable Leaf Dining Table, Wood with Unfinished Wood Base in Brown | K-36RXT-27B
Advertisement
Table dimensions: 36 in W x 36 in D x 30.1 in H. Made from solid wood. 36 in round top table with 12 in leaf. Standard dining height table. With leaf table expands to 36 in x 48 in. Ready to assemble. Not rated for commercial use, for residential use only. International Concepts Unfinished Round Extending Removable Leaf Dining Table, Wood with Unfinished Wood Base in Brown | K-36RXT-27B